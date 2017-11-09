Gujarat Polls campaign forces delay in Parliament’s Winter Session

The parliament session that usually begins in the third week of November, is likely to be delayed till campaigning ends for the last phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. (Reuters)

Even the Winter Session of Parliament couldn’t bear the heat of the current election campaign in the country. The parliament session that usually begins in the third week of November, is likely to be delayed till campaigning ends for the last phase of the Gujarat assembly elections till December 12 according to The Indian Express.

Generally, the session starts in the second week of November, but this time it has seen a considerable delay due to the polling campaign. As per the rules, the dates have to be announced at least 15 days before the session starts as it gives the MPs enough time to reach Delhi from their constituencies. “There will be a substantial delay in the Winter Session of Parliament. It does not seem like the session will start this month. There are indications that the session may actually start after the last day of campaigning in Gujarat, which is on December 12″, a highly placed source was quoted by IE.

While the BJP is upbeat about the recent campaigning session before the Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the opposition is hitting out at the government over issues like post-demonetisation job losses and Goods & Services Tax (GST). The Congress has even accused the government of ignoring discussing the major issues in the Parliament. “The Prime Minister is running away from Parliament and debates. He is scared to face Parliament before the Gujarat elections. What is happening is an assault on democracy. The government is also apparently abusing its authority and delaying the release of the GDP second-quarter numbers,” Congress leader Anand Sharma was quoted saying by IE.

Last year, the Winter Session began on November 16 to hasten the process for GST Bill and to make way for an early Budget Session, so that the Budget date could be preponed to February 1 instead of the end of the month.