Gujarat Municipal Election Result 2018: BJP crushes Congress, wins 27 out of 28 seats in PM Narendra Modi’s home town – All seat details here

Lotus bloomed in Gujarat once again!

Gujarat Municipal Elections Results 2018: Lotus bloomed in Gujarat once again! Continuing its winning performance in Gujarat, BJP on Monday defeated Congress and bagged 47 out of 75 municipalities. The main opposition, Congress, won 16 municipalities, while the NCP and BSP emerged victorious on one each. Voting for the 75 municipalities was held on last Saturday and the results were declared on Monday.

Who bagged what? Here are seat details:-

– The BJP has won 47 municipalities, the Congress 16, the NCP and BSP one each.

– While Independent candidates won four municipalities, six others remained hung as no party gained a clear majority

– Three of the six municipalities that delivered a hung verdict are Khedbhramaha in Sabarkantha district, Gariadhar in Bhavnagar district and Pardi in Valsad district, where both the BJP and the Congress won 14 seats each.

– Of the total 2,060 seats in these 75 municipalities spread across 24 districts, the BJP won 1,167, Congress 630, NCP 28 and BSP 15 seats. Other small political parties won 18 seats, while Independent candidates emerged winners on 202 seats.

– In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home town Vadnagar in Mehsana district, the BJP won 27 of the 28 seats, while the remaining seat went to the Congress.

After the results were declared, BJP workers started celebrating at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Reacting to the results, BJP president Amit Shah described his party’s win in Gujarat municipal polls as a proof of people’s unbreakable faith in the state government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance and pro-people policies.