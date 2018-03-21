Gujarat man writes to President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi seeking mercy death; Here’s the reason behind his strange request

Narendra Patel with his wife Aruna. (Express Photo)

On Monday, March 19, Surat district collector Mahendra Patel received a rather strange request through a letter written by a former Gujarat government engineer. Addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a man identified as Narendra Patel, residing in Rajkot’s Amarnagar Road at Jetpur, the letter claimed that the man was hit by rising debt crisis due to the losses he faced in business, reported IE. In the letter, Patel requested the President and the Prime Minister to either grant him permission for mercy death or to sell off his kidney so that he could repay his debts. 55-year-old Patel worked as an engineer at the nagarpalika in Jetpur.

Narrating his ordeal, Patel said in the letter that 25 years ago, he came in partnership with Masri Ahir, a Bharuch resident, and both of them set up a stone crusher plant at Wadi village in Umarpada taluka of Surat district. The business was registered in the name of his wife, Aruna. Patel said that he had invested Rs 15 lakh into setting up the plant but his partner, Ahir, had taken over the entire business without giving him a single rupee from the profits they earned. A year after the business was established, Ahir kicked out Patel’s nephew who was helping him handle the business. Last year, Ahir passed away in a road mishap.

Patel said that they knocked on every door they could but were not given justice. He claimed that he still had not come out of the debt and wanted to end to end his life as he was fed up with himself and his family suffering a severe financial crisis. Last month, he met with the district collector of Surat, Mahendra Patel, and complained about Ahir’s sons, Kamal and Rajesh, who were handling the business. He had accused them of committing royalty theft. Recently, the Mines and Mineral department slapped a hefty fine on three mines, owned by Ahir, that were involved in the royalty theft. Patel was the co-owner of two of these mines.