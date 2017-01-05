Gujarat govt removes Egg Powder Plant from MoU wish-list

As per the project document uploaded for the prospective investors, Gujarat ranks 11th in the country in terms of egg production with 2.1 per cent share. (PTI)

Following representation from animal rights groups and the Jain community, the Gujarat government has removed the project profile of ‘Egg Powder Unit’ from the official website of Vibrant Summit and announced that no MoU will be signed in this regard during the event.

According to senior cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, government has to take into consideration the feelings of people, who were not in favour of such project.

The decision has been taken after some animal right activists as well as representatives of Jain community met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani few days back to request him not to go ahead with such projects as it would hurt religious sentiments of many.

“We have to respect the feelings of our citizens. After hearing their representation, we have removed that project profile from our website, which clearly means that we will not sign MoU with anyone wanting to set such egg powder unit here. Even if the investor is ready, we will not go ahead,” Chudasama, the Education Minister, told PTI.

8th edition of the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has been scheduled to be held between January 10 and 13 at Mahatma Mandir here.

‘Establishment of Egg Powder Unit’ was listed as one of the project profiles under the ‘Agro and Food Processing’ sector on the website of Summit.

You May Also Want To Watch:

As per the project document uploaded for the prospective investors, Gujarat ranks 11th in the country in terms of egg production with 2.1 per cent share.

The Vibrant Gujarat website had earlier sought investment in establishment of Egg Powder Unit, however it has been removed after the representation.

It was also mentioned that the project can be a joint venture between the investor and state Agriculture Department and government would also give various subsidies and financial assistance to investors under their Agri Business Policy.