Gujarat government, police rope in female volunteers to check crime against women

In an exemplary move to check reported crime against women in Gujarat, young ladies from villages across the state are set to don the role of volunteers to assist Police. It has been learnt that as many as 1,041 women have been given rigorous training on basic duties performed by police and self-defence, according to Indian Express report. Apart from these, the brave ladies were made aware of issues regarding gender. The women, most hailing from villages surrounding Surat and Ahmedabad, will join as Mahila Police Volunteers (MPVs) by the end of March. This is an unprecedented move and volunteers are likely to act as bridge between police and victims.

The MPV project was launched last year by departments of Home, and Women and Child Welfare (WCWD) of Gujarat. Regional coordinator at the WCWD’s Gender Resource Centre Jigisha Patel said that the department had selected areas to launch the initiative and selected one woman from every village in those areas after inviting applications. Subsequently, completed one round of recruitment in November-December last year and another in January-February in 2018, Patel said.

Notably, Union Ministry of Women & Child Development had conceived the MPV initiative. The MPV initiative was given monetary assitance under the Nirbhaya fund. Haryana became the first state to have MPVs and now Gujarat also can boast of it. Superintendent of Police of Ahmedabad Rural R V Asari cited the perticular reason behind selecting the rural districts of Ahmedabad and Surat. He said that these areas are developed as compared to the others places. Asari said that their idea was to use available levels of education and awareness, and pair it with the pilot project.

The candidates will be paid Rs 1,000 per month. They will have to perform duties like attending panchayat meetings and intervene in cases. The candidates will also speak to women and do regular rounds in the village. Asari said that the candidates were even given training to overcome inhibitions.