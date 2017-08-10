Gujarat floods: Reliance Foundation to adopt 4 villages devastated by tragedy

Army personnel rescue and bring to safety stranded flood victims from flooded areas in Banashkantha district of Gujarat. (PTI)

Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani has announced to adopt four worst-hit villages in Banaskantha and Patan district of Gujarat that were ravaged in the recent deluge. Ambani yesterday visited the two districts and took a survey of the worst-affected areas to assess first-hand the primary and immediate requirements of the victims, who lost their homes in the deluge. She also supervised the rescue and relief work being carried out by the foundation. “The Foundation is holding talks with the Gujarat government to adopt four severely impacted villages and provide them the required assistance for rehabilitation beyond the immediate relief efforts,” a press note issued by Reliance Foundation said. The rehabilitation work will include construction of new homes, schools, health care facilities, community hall and other social infrastructure. Assuring the flood victims of timely relief, Ambani, said, “Reliance Foundation will tirelessly work together to rebuild your lives and to make things better for you. Keep the faith, and together we will improve things.” The floods last month claimed hundreds of lives, rendered thousands homeless, disrupted livelihoods, and caused large-scale loss of assets in the state. The state revenue department also declared Banaskantha and Patan district as ‘disaster affected areas’, as per the provisions of ‘Gujarat State Disaster Management Act of 2003’.