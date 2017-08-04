Gujarat floods: NDRF DG lauds work of rescue operators in affected areas

While speaking to ANI about the situation in Gujarat, he said that the NDRF had opened up regional response centers in the flood prone areas. (PTI)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Sanjay Kumar on Friday spoke about the flood situations in Gujarat and deployment of NDRF for relief and rehabilitation work in the state. While speaking to ANI about the situation in Gujarat, he said that the NDRF had opened up regional response centers in the flood prone areas.He said, “As the situation got serious, more teams were sent in to help the people. In fact, we airlifted ten teams from a different battalion to help us in this situation.”Kumar said that the NDRF teams rescued nearly 1355 people who were stuck in the flood-hit areas. He also said that more than 7000 people were evacuated from these areas.

He added that nearly 18 teams are still stationed in Gujarat and that they’ll keep sending people whenever required. Kumar also spoke about the preparations which are being done for the states of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. “We’ve identified the flood-prone areas in Rajasthan and sent in people,” he said. He said that the NDRF is well-equipped and they are ready to face any situation. The states of Gujarat and Rajasthan were affected by severe flooding last month.