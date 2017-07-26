Gujarat floods: From PM Narendra Modi visit to damaged Ahmedabad airport, here are 10 top things to know

Gujarat floods: Incessant rains have affected thousands of lives and damaged Ahmedabad airport even as flood situation continues to worsen in parts of the state. (PTI image)

Gujarat floods: Incessant rains have affected thousands of lives and damaged Ahmedabad airport even as flood situation continues to worsen in parts of the state. The torrential rains have caused damage to Ahmedabad airport, forcing authorities to divert two flights. Army, India Air Force (IAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations on a war-footing, as per reports. Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken an aerial survey after he was apprised about the situation by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Here are top 10 things to know about the latest developments:

1. Delhi-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights have been diverted to Mumbai after the runway got damaged.

2. According to reports, seventy people have died in Gujarat due to rains till now. As many as 25,000 people were shifted, mostly in Banaskantha, as the district witnessed its worst floods in recent years.

Watch this video

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of north Gujarat. PM Modi had announced an interim assistance of Rs 500 crore for Gujarat where two districts continued to reel under floods.

4. Apart from the state government’s relief to those who lost their kin in the deluge, an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be extended to them from the PM’s relief fund. Those injured would be given Rs 50,000 by the Centre which would be over and above the assistance extended by the state government.

5. Last evening, PM Modi chaired an hour-long meeting with state officials at the airport where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior officials of the state government were present. Former chief minister Anandiben Patel also attended the meeting.

6. During the last 24 hours, at least 12 talukas of Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha districts have received over 200 mm of rainfall, a release issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said. Dantiwada in Banaskantha remained the worst-hit, recording 463 mm rainfall, followed by Palanpur (380 mm), Vadgam (357 mm), Amirgadh (337 mm) and Lakhani (305 mm), as per PTI report.

7. More than 1,000 people have been rescued and 46,000 shifted to safer locations from low lying areas, deputy chief minister Patel said. “Four choppers of IAF are involved in rescue operations, while two columns of army are engaged in rescuing people stranded due to heavy rains,” Patel said. Eight teams of NDRF have been deployed in Banaskantha district for rescue operations.

8. Elaborate arrangements are being made to supply food and drinking water to the people stranded in floods, he said. The swollen Banas river passing through Banaskantha and Patan districts has flooded the villages and towns around it, health minister Shanker Chaudhary, who is stationed at Deesa to oversee the rescue operations, said.

9. Three Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have been deployed in Banskantha to evacuate those marooned as also to distribute food packets. Two columns of Indian Army, comprising about 200 personnel, have been pressed into service to rescue people. The IAF is also air dropping food packets in the affected areas.

10. Over 300 kgs of food packets were air dropped at Gugal, Jenal Varan and neighbouring villages to aid the people marooned since Monday, the report said.