Gujarat floods: CM Vijay Rupani assures financial help within 2 days to flood affected people

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday assured financial help within two days to the people who are facing losses with regard to floods. Addressing a press conference here, Rupani said the government is working towards bringing things back to normal in flood hit Banaskantha area as soon as possible. “Every affected will get financial help within two days, we will conduct survey of damaged houses and agricultural land,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister interacted with the flood victims and the family members of the deceased in Banaskantha and assured them of government support. The Chief Minister will be camping in the flood-hit districts of North Gujarat for the next five days to ensure faster action. Rupani yesterday said that over 8000 people have been rescued and 70,000 people have been shifted to safer places.

“The situation in Gujarat is under control, more than 8000 people have been rescued and it is very saddening for us that we couldn’t save the lives of approximately 100 people. 70,000 people have been migrated so far,” Rupani told ANI. The Indian Army is involved in rescue operations. The Golden Katar Division of the Indian Army had released two additional columns on July 26; fully equipped with specialized equipment to bolster the ongoing operations in the flood hit districts, in response to an increased requirement for aerial rescue and relief effort projected by the state government.

There are now a total of five Indian Army Columns engaged in rescuing people in the flood ravaged villages of Gujarat. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next kin of those killed in Gujarat floods, and Rs. 50,000 to those injured.