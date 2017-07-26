Gujarat floods: Air India flights diverted after Ahmedabad Airport runway damaged

Gujarat floods: Two Air India flights had to be diverted after the runway of the Ahmedabad Airport was damaged due to incessant rain even as the situation in the state continued to worsen. (Express image)

Gujarat floods: Two Air India flights had to be diverted after the runway of the Ahmedabad Airport was damaged due to incessant rain even as the situation in the state continued to worsen. It has been learned that Delhi-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Ahmedabad have been diverted to Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken an aerial survey of the flood affected areas and announced an interim assistance of Rs 500 crore.

PM Modi, who was accompanied by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said 10 more IAF helicopters would be pressed into service for rescue and relief operations. The Prime Minister also said while the state government has provided immediate relief to those who lost their kin in the deluge, an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be extended to them from the PM’s relief fund. Those injured would be given Rs 50,000 by the Centre which would be over and above the assistance extended by the state government.

According to reports, 70 people have died in Gujarat due to rains till now. As many as 25,000 people were shifted, mostly in Banaskantha, as the district witnessed its worst floods in recent years on Monday.

The Army and Air Force reached the flood-hit Deesa of Banaskantha district for rescue operations. The Army, IAF, NDRF and local teams have intensified rescue and relief operations as several parts of the two districts were inundated with flood water.