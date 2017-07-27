Gujarat floods: 18 members of family found dead in Khariya village tragedy

18 bodies were discovered on a river bank in a village in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

18 bodies were discovered on a river bank in a village in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Wednesday. The bodies that have been discovered from the bank were all close relatives. This recovery of bodies in the Khariya village has taken the flood related death toll in Gurajat to 119 since the beginning of the monsoon season, reports Times of India. This death toll may go higher as more bodies may be discovered as the rescue operations in Gujarat are still going on. According to TOI report, the bodies that have been discovered in the Khariya village includes bodies of 8 women and an 8-year-old girl. All the victims are said to belong to the OBC Thakor community. Khariya is one of the 30 villages that had been on high alert since the water level of the Banas river rose due to heavy downpour. In a conversation with TOI, the deputy mamlatdar, Kanrej said, “We suspect that they people were swept away after Tuesday midnight.”

Two army columns, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and one Border Security Force (BSF) team are carrying out rescue operations in the Banaskantha district. They are being helped by 10 choppers of the Indian Air Force. At least 650 people were rescued from the Banaskantha district on Wednesday out of which, 272 were airlifted, reports TOI.

The water in Dhanera, the worst-hit village of the Banaskantha district, is ebbing and now the villagers are witnessing tremendous destruction caused to the village due to the flood. TOI also reports that currently 500 medical officers, including doctors, paramedics, and health workers have been allotted in the district to provide the villagers with chlorine tablets and ORS to avoid any epidemic outbreak.