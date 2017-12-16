Gujarat Elections Results 2017: Top 3 reasons why BJP may score big win in PM Narendra Modi’s home state

There seems to be no end in sight to Modi wave! (Photo from Twitter)

The high-decibel battle for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 has come to an end as the voting process for both the phases ended on Thursday. Now, all eyes are on the big day of counting. The results of the high-octane electoral battle will be out on December 18. The election is being seen as a huge prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, most of the opinion polls have predicted that Modi-Shah led BJP will emerge as the winner in the Gujarat Elections and Congress will bite the dust. The battlefield Gujarat is being viewed as a precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The campaign shaped up as a verbal duel between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi and often turned personal. Gandhi emerged as the Congress’ pivot to take on the might of the PM Modi on his home turf. However, opinion polls have strongly predicted that BJO will win. Here are the top 3 reasons why BJP a big win in Gujarat elections:-

1-Modi wave

There seems to be no end in sight to Modi magic! PM Narendra Modi did an extensive campaign in a bid to ensure BJP’s victory in Gujarat elections. Most of his rallies were tagged a house full shows. At many rallies, the gathering was seeing chanting ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’. Political experts started using the term ‘Modi wave’ when BJP swept the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. And, it seems the wave is still continuing in various regions of India and at the national level too.

Here are glimpses of the Sanand rally. Sanand and surrounding regions were ignored by successive Congress governments. BJP devoted resources towards this region and the development here is for all to see. pic.twitter.com/uCxW5AOp9m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2017

Cast my vote for the 2017 Gujarat polls. pic.twitter.com/mXd9GTRvtb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2017

2-Self-goal by Mani Shankar Aiyar

Congress clearly stepped onto backfoot due to Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech’ comment against PM Narendra Modi. The Congress even suspended the senior leader from the primary membership of the party and issued him a show cause notice after he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘neech kism ka aadmi’ (vile sort of man). The disciplinary action against the Gandhi family loyalist came two days before the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat in what was seen as a bid by the grand old party to do some damage control before the crucial election.

PM Narendra Modi had also lambasted Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for using the word neech aadmi (vile man) for him, claiming he was targeted over his caste. Modi said Aiyar’s comments were an insult to Gujarat. “This is a Mughal mentality where if such a person (who comes from a humble background) wears good clothes in a village, they have a problem,” Modi said.

Mani Shankar Aiyar (PTI Photo)

3-Hardik Patel factor: Congress failed to explain how it will give quota

The Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and the opposition Congress had declared that they have reached a compromise regarding the Patidar community’s demand for quota in government jobs and educational institutions. The PAAS is spearheading the quota stir in Gujarat. But, Congress failed to explain how it will reservation to influential Patidar community, which accounts for around 12 per cent of the state’s population.

BJP leader Arun Jaitley had said that Congress’ promise to grant reservation to the Patidar community is nothing but deception for votes in the Gujarat polls as the Supreme Court has put a 50 per cent cap on quota in education and jobs. According to Jaitley, “The Supreme Court’s judgments regarding reservations are very clear. A 50 per cent limit is set by the apex court, and to breach the limit of 50 per cent is to deceive yourself or others.” Jaitley had cited a case of Rajasthan too. “A few days ago, in a Rajasthan case, the Supreme Court said you may make whatever law you want to make but you cannot breach the 50 per cent limit (for quotas). So, we believe, if anybody is talking about giving reservation above 50 per cent then that is like deceiving the people by making false promise to gain votes in the elections,” Jaitley had said.

Now, it is a big question that how Congress will live up to its promise of quota even if the party wins in Gujarat. However, most of the exit polls and opinion survey claim that Congress will once again fail to form the government in Gujarat.

Hardik Patel and Rahul Gandhi. (Photos: Twitter)

In the 2012 assembly polls, out of 182 sears, the BJP had won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61.