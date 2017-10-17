Gujarat elections: Quoting Sardar Patel and Morarji Desai, Narendra Modi takes hate-Congress poll pitch to top decibels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his supporters during a public rally at Bhaat village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 16, 2017. (Reuters)

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: In probably his sharpest attack on the Congress party in the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing them of considering Gujarat and Gujaratis as an “eyesore.” Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Modi invoked tall leaders from the state like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai and accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of slighting them. Not only this, the Prime Minister also alleged that a “conspiracy” was hatched by the Congress to put him in jail, apparently in the aftermath of the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Modi attacked the Congress while addressing BJP workers in Gandhinagar. He said the Congress always had a negative approach towards development of Gujarat, they did not even complete Sardar Sarovar project. Taking an indirect dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Modi said that those questioning BJP-led government on development of Gujarat must recall what their contribution has been for the state’s progress. “There is one leader who seeks questions out of answers, not answers out of questions,” PM said.

The PM said that Congress accused BJP government of Gujarat in every possible manner. “But when they realised, there was no impact on us, they started blaming our development works. Congress party always backs the corrupt and corruption.”

Modi also Modi dared the Congress to fight the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls on the development plank. “Gujarat polls are round the corner and the Congress has developed fever once again. Gujarat has been an eyesore for the party and the family. I won’t repeat what they did to Sardar Patel, his daughter Maniben, and Morarji Desai.”

“I had expected them to fight this election on the issue of development, but they are not doing that. Now they have decided to belittle Gujarat’s development,” the PM said while referring to the Congress’ online campaign ‘Vikas (development) has gone crazy’, which targets the Gujarat model of development.

During his recent trips to the state, Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Gujarat model of development.

“They (Congress) did not speak about the work of Morarji Desai or his dedication and commitment to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals. They instead chose to talk about what he ate and drank,” Modi told the massive BJP rally at Bhat village near Gandhinagar,” the PM said while referring to the former Prime Minister’s fondness of urine therapy.

Modi also targeted the Congress over the resignation of party leader Madhavsinha Solanki, who as the foreign minister was alleged to have sent a letter to his then Swiss counterpart to scuttle the Bofors scandal probe. “They forced Solanki to resign. the party can go to any extent to save the family,” he said.

Ahead of the high-octane electoral battle for the state, Modi said, “You (Congress) did not waste any opportunity to strike. When I was the chief minister and you were in power at the Centre, you hatched a conspiracy to put me in jail. You knew that it was not possible until Amit Shah (BJP chief) was put behind bars, you did that. This is the poison, the malice you harbour. Since Patel conceived the Narmada project, it was not allowed to be completed for 40-50 years,” Modi said while repeatedly attacking the Nehru-Gandhi family.

While referring to Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi being on bail in the National Herald case, Modi said, “The whole party is on bail”. Modi further said that the upcoming elections will be a fight between ‘vikasvaad’ and “vanshvaad”; development politics will triumph over family rule.”

Accusing Congress of never contesting elections with a focus on development, the PM said, “Every time there is an election, it would raise the issue of communalism, spread the poison of casteism. They never have the courage to contest a poll on the concrete issue of development.” (With PTI inputs)