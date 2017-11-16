Gujarat Elections 2017: After multiple sex CDs emerge, to survive political storm, Hardik Patel takes this route

(Source: PTI)

After at least half a dozen sex video CDs went viral, Patidar quota agitation crusader Hardik Patel, on Wednesday, gave vent to his emotions. While, on one hand, he dubbed all such videos as morphed and accused the BJP of character assassination, on the other, he also opened up about the issues that he has been agitating for, and of course, on the upcoming Gujarat polls. On being asked about his electoral role, he denied having any political ambitions saying, “I am not a kingmaker. I am only playing the role of an agent of the people who amplifies their voice… I have no political ambition right now; I don’t want to be an MP or MLA.” Speaking about his future plans, he said, “I do not plan the future… my future is uncertain. These people whom I am fighting are bad people; they can do anything to me… Everything has a time. So when the time comes, depending on the situation, I will give it [politics] a thought.” It must be noted that Hardik Patel is 23 years-old while the minimum age required to contest Legislative Assembly (or Lok Sabha) elections is 25. Patel was speaking to the Indian Express.

When asked about his closest aides Varun Patel and Reshma Patel joining the BJP, he said, “It has not affected me. I have held mega rallies after that. It has only increased my strength.” Replying to a question asking about his discussions with the Congress, he said, “We have accepted the Congress formula after they examined the constitutional possibility of reservation, but we are yet to seal the deal. They have accepted our demands, which is good. Even so, I am not telling people directly to vote for the Congress… I can vote for the Congress personally; so can many others.”

He also responded to the caste-politics allegations made by BJP against him, saying, “The BJP is the one that divides the society deeper. They are the ones who created the maximum number of cells to appease castes within the party – Maldhaari cell, OBC cell, Patidar cell, minority cell, doctor cell…”