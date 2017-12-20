Gujarat election results: BJP, Congress supporters celebrate in US

On the other hand, members of the Indian National Overseas Congress (USA) too celebrated the outcome of Gujarat polls for what they say is a “moral victory” for the party. (PTI)

BJP supporters celebrated the party’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls and asserted that the people of the two states have voted for development and rejected caste-based politics and corruption. On the other hand, members of the Indian National Overseas Congress (USA) too celebrated the outcome of Gujarat polls for what they say is a “moral victory” for the party. People of Gujarat and Himachal have rejected the politics of casteism and voted for development, Jagdish Sewhani, the president of the American-India Public Affairs Committee, said at an event in New York yesterday to celebrate BJP’s victory. “The victory shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still a tall leader in Indian politics,” said prominent Indian-American Dr Sudhir Parikh from New Jersey.

But for the Congress supporters, the Gujarat election results have come as an occasion to celebrate. “In Gujarat, Congress party scored a moral victory… Despite tremendous odds, Congress increased its legislative seats and vote share,” said George Abraham, vice-chairman of the newly reconstituted Indian Overseas Congress, USA.