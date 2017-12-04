Gujarat election opinion poll 2017: From BJP to Congress, know which party may win, who may become CM

Gujarat election 2017: Some common, yet the most interesting questions prevail like every time – Which party will win the elections and who can be the next CM. (PTI)

Gujarat election 2017: After landslide victories in various states, Gujarat is one battle which is reported to be a challenging one for PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Touted to be as the semi-final before 2019 elections, the battle of Gujarat is more than just about numbers for BJP and Congress. On the one hand, it’s prestige battle for Modi and Amit Shah as Gujarat is their home state. On the other hand, the Congress’ performance will showcase Rahul Gandhi’s mettle as the results will come in the backdrop of his elevation as Congress chief. One interesting aspect of these elections is that neither Rahul Gandhi nor Narendra Modi is the chief ministerial face. So, some common, yet the most interesting questions prevail like every time – Which party will win the elections and who can be the next CM. Let’s have a look at some of the surveys so far carried out in the state.

ABP-CSDS survey (Second week of November)

– The BJP is projected to secure a majority by bagging 113-121 seats in Gujarat.

– BJP to get a vote share of the saffron party will be 47 per cent.

– Congress is expected to get 58 -64 seats while the vote share of the party will be 41 per cent.

– Vijay Rupani retaining the chief minister’s post.

– In Saurashtra, both Congress and BJP in Saurashtra as both look to get 42 per cent of the vote share.

– In North Gujarat, Congress is expected to fetch 49% of votes and it gave the BJP 44% vote share.

– In Central Gujarat, Congress is predicted to get only 38% votes, while the BJP is set to get 54 pct votes.

– In South Gujarat, BJP may well get 51 pct votes, while the vote share of the Congress will be just 33 per cent.

Times Now-VMR survey (Last week of October)

– The Times Now-VMR survey predicts around 118-134 seats (52 percent of votes) for BJP

– The survey predicts that Congress could secure around 49-61 seats (37 percent votes).

India Today Axis My India (Last week of October)

– BJP is projected to win between 115-125 seats.

– Congress is projected to bag between 57-65 seats.

– BJP to get 48 per cent vote share.

– Congress to get 38 per cent vote share

The crucial Assembly polls in Gujarat are slated be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The results of these elections will be declared on December 18th along with Himachal Pradesh.