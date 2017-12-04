Gujarat Election Opinion Poll 2017: Latest results show BJP set to crush Congress; here is party wise seat details

The stage for the electoral battle is all set in PM Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat. (Photo from Twitter)

The stage for the electoral battle is all set in PM Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat. Both the parties – Congress and BJP – are campaigning extensively to ensure their victory in the high-octane poll contest. PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are doing rallies after rallies to clinch the maximum number of seats in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. Now, the results of latest opinion poll show that Modi-Shah led BJP is set to crush Congress in Gujarat electoral battle. BJP is set to win a majority with 95 seats, while Congres is expected to bag 82 seats and others may win 5 seats, as per ABP News-CSDS opinion poll.

Gujarat Election Opinion Poll 2017 Latest Results: BJP vs Congress vs Others (182 seats)

BJP: 95

Congress: 82

Others: 5

Region wise vote share: BJP vs Congress

Central Gujarat (Seats 40):

Congress: 40%

BJP: 41%

South Gujarat (Seats 35):

Congress: 42%

BJP: 40%

North Gujarat (Seats 53):

Congress 49%

BJP: 45%

Saurashtra-Kutch (Total Seats 54)

Congress: 39%

BJP: 45%

Earlier on Monday, reaching out to Patidars once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed as falsehood the Congress’ promise to provide quota above 50 per cent cap to the numerically strong community if voted to power in Gujarat. Singling out senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who had proposed a quota formula ahead of polls to the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Modi said the Congress usually drafts in Sibal whenever it wanted to spread falsehood.

Gujarat elections 2017

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. Paper trail of votes will be used in all the 50,128 polling stations of the 182 assembly constituencies to ensure transparency.

All voters in Gujarat will be able to see their votes cast through Voter-Verified Paper Trail Audit (VVPAT) machines, which will be installed along with electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Commission has set up 182 all-women polling stations, one in each assembly constituency. The height of the voting compartment has also been increased to ensure secrecy.

CCTV cameras will be used at border checkposts to prevent the smuggling of liquor and money and to stop anti-social elements from entering the states. There will be voter assistance booths at every polling station.