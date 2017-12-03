Gujarat elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES: After BJP sweeps UP Civic Polls, Modi hits campaign trail again

Gujarat elections 2017: A day after his party swept civic polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his home state Gujarat again for election campaigning. (Reuters)

Gujarat elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES: A day after his party swept civic polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his home state Gujarat again for election campaigning. Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, PM Modi is expected to address at least 20 rallies. Out of them, he will address seven rallies on Sunday and Monday. Today, the prime minister will address three rallies and also inaugurate a hospital of Swaminarayan sect. In a first of its kind initiative, PM Modi on Saturday interacted with workers of BJP Mahila Morcha in Gujarat. “During my interaction with women BJP Karyakartas from Gujarat, we discussed issues like boosting handicrafts in Kutch, boosting voter turnout and the growth trajectory of Gujarat over the last two decades,” Modi said in a tweet.

Here are LIVE UPDATES of Gujarat elections 2017 Campaign:

8: 14 am: On Monday, the Prime Minister will be holding public meetings at Dharampur in Valsad district and later at Bhavnagar. From there he will visit other Saurashtra places, Junagadh and Jamnagar. He will also be visiting the state in three phases after December 6 where he will be addressing more than 24 meetings and rallies.

7: 58 am: The BJP wants to make this meeting a grand event and is planning a huge rally comprising more than one lakh people. As per the report, the administration and police have geared up for the event.

7: 50 am: PM Modi will be visiting the capital of Saurashtra, Rajkot, before his visit to Ahmedabad where he will inaugurate a hospital at the Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP), reported IANS.

7: 43 am: Today, Modi will be addressing three public meetings, at Bharuch in the morning, and later at Surendranagar.

7: 38 am: For his two-day sojourn, the BJP has organized seven public gatherings named as ‘Vikas Rallies’, to stress on the ruling BJP’s development plank.

7: 30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again visit his home state Gujarat on Sunday, three days after he addressed four campaign meetings for the BJP in the poll-bound state.

7: 15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin the election campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat today.