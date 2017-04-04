Gujarat DGP Geeta Johri vows to work towards women safety

Johri, who was posted at the State Police Housing Coporation in Gandhinagar, took over from senior IPS officer PP Pandey. (Website)

Geetha Johri, who today took charge as the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of Gujarat, asserted that women safety is her first priority and said she will work towards women empowerment.

“I will work towards women safety and ensure that all women feel safe in the city. Also working towards women empowerment is what I will aim for,” said Johri. Johri further stated that she would improve the law and order in the city especially during the elections.

According to rules, the state government forms a panel of four IPS officers from which one has to be selected for the top post.

Johri is the one who has been accused in the Sohrabuddin- Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter case. However, the special CBI court discharged her from the case in March 2015, as the prosecution failed to obtain sanction for her prosecution from the state government.