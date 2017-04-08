Gujarat cops bust ‘mobile’ call centre which targeted US citizens

Police also seized a `magic jack’ application which helps make calls without revealing the number or location of the caller alongwith other gadgets from the accused. (Reuters)

The police today claimed to have busted a call centre running from moving vehicles with the arrest of five men who allegedly duped US citizens by offering low-interest loans over phone. The crime branch sleuths also seized three vehicles. “The accused earlier ran the call centre from a shopping complex, but shifted to moving vehicles three months ago to avoid police’s attention following a massive crackdown on similar rackets,” said assistant commissioner of police Rajdeepsinh Jhala. The accused parked the vehicles on the roadside and called US citizens from mobile phones with fake names and American-sounding accent, offering cheap loans. They would ask for `processing charges’ thorough iTunes gift cards. After encashing the cards, they would cut off the contact with victims.

Police also seized a `magic jack’ application which helps make calls without revealing the number or location of the caller alongwith other gadgets from the accused.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The arrested persons were identified as Anuj Giri (25), Abhishek Rajput (24), Saurabh Yadav (21), Deepak Banwari (24), and Vivek Thakor (24).

“We are carrying out further investigation to find out where from they got the data of victims and an application like magic jack, and who did they employ to process 16-digit iTunes gift cards (and collect the money),” Jhala said.