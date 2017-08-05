Gujarat Congress MLAs say they want to go back as soon as possible

Congress MLAs addressed a media in Bengaluru where Congress MLA Shaktisinh Gohil said that they want to go back to Gujarat as soon as possible but nothing has been planned yet. (ANI)

Gujarat Congress MLAs met the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala at Raj Bhavan today. Congress MLAs addressed a media in Bengaluru where Congress MLA Shaktisinh Gohil said that they want to go back to Gujarat as soon as possible but nothing has been planned yet. Addressing the media he said, ” We want to go back as soon as possible, nothing planned yet, a meeting scheduled for tomorrow.” Gohil further said that each of the 44 Congress MLAs have met the Governor individually. ” Vajubhai has been a member of #Gujarat assembly, he knows everyone, all 44 MLAs met him individually.” The Congress MLA later thanked Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and tweeted, ”Thank-you #Karnataka Guv Hon Vajubhai Vala whom all of us 44 #GujaratCongressMLAs met. He was our Assembly Speaker. This is #samvad.”

The Gujarat Congress MLAs have been criticized because of their absence at a crucial time when the state is affected with one of the worst floods… The Gujarat MLAs were transferred to a resort after reports of poaching attempts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. At a media address after that, Gohil had revealed that MLAs were not in their constituencies after the floods as they were being lured by the ruling party with allurements such as Rs 15 crore and tickets to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls. As per the Congress leader, the saffron party started luring Congress MLAs soon after it convinced party’s chief and a tribal MLA.

Addressing the media Gohil ahad further added that “The tribal MLA was made to sit in a vehicle by a police officer who was earlier accused of involvement in a fake encounter and was offered Rs 15 crore and the guarantee of a ticket to contest the next polls. After they won the MLA, who is a simple person, they began using him to target other MLAs.”

Yesterday Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was attacked by stone pelters when he was on his way to the helipad of Dhanera to inspect flood hit areas of Gujarat. The party had launched an attack at the BJP blaming them for the incident.