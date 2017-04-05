Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to visit major project sites to ensure speedy work

“I will be visiting a Rs 600-crore irrigation project in Saurashtra tomorrow….I will visit such sites almost on daily basis,” Rupani said. (Reuters)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today announced that he will visit all the major ongoing projects in the state to ensure speedy completion of work. Rupani made the announcement after visiting Vastral area here to review the Metro project, being constructed by Metro-link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA). “To review the ongoing work at all the major projects, I would personally visit all the project sites across the state in coming days. This would help in clearing any hurdles faced by authorities and ensure timely completion,” he said.

“I will be visiting a Rs 600-crore irrigation project in Saurashtra tomorrow….I will visit such sites almost on daily basis,” Rupani said. After reviewing the progress of east-west corridor of Metro connecting Vastral with Thaltej, Rupani said the service would become operational for a limited stretch by October.”Entire Metro project, with 32 stations, is of Rs 10,773 crore. By October 2017, Metro service would become operational for 6.5 km stretch from Vastral to Apparel Park in the eastern part of the city,” the CM said.