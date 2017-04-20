Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, ministers & babus remove red beacons from their cars

Taking the lead, Rupani himself removed the red beacon light placed atop his official SUV during his visit to Valsad district this morning. (Source: IE)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his ministerial colleagues and senior government officials today removed red beacon lights from their official vehicles. The move comes a day after the Union Cabinet’s decision to remove ‘lal battis’ from all vehicles, including that of the Prime Minister and the President.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala also took the beacon off his vehicle during his visit to Amreli district.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar that almost the entire cabinet and senior officials have implemented the Union Cabinet’s decision.

“Almost all the our cabinet colleagues, including myself, have removed the red beacon from our cars today. The Chief Secretary along with many other bureaucrats did the same thing,” Patel said on his arrival at the secretariat in his beacon-less vehicle.

He added that the state government cannot direct Governor O P Kohli as well as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court and other judges to follow the directive of Union Cabinet. “They would take the decision on their own,” Patel said.