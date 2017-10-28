Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani demands Ahmed Patel’s resignation over arrest of youths over ISIS links, Congress says BJP is nervous

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (R) on Friday demanded Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s (L) resignation as Rajya Sabha MP. (PTI)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday demanded Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s resignation as Rajya Sabha MP. He alleged that one of the two youths arrested recently for suspected ISIS links, used to work at a hospital where Patel had been a trustee earlier. Rupani has sought an explanation for the circumstances behind the employment of the youth and why the accused resigned days before he was arrested, reported the Indian Express. In a late-evening briefing that held at BJP headquarters in Koba, Gandhinagar yesterday, Rupani was quoted as saying, “I congratulate the ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) for having caught two terrorists ( lawyer Ubed Mirza, 29, and Kasim Steamerwala, 31) in time. Had it not been so… a big disaster would have happened.” He further said that the terrorists had planned to attack a Hindu Godman, Hindu shrines and a synagogue. They were well-prepared with passports and visas to flee abroad, Rupani said.

Rupani further said, “Ahmed Patel is the person running the show at the hospital in Bharuch where he (Kasim, a laboratory technician) was employed.” Rupani added that Patel was earlier a trustee of the hospital from which he resigned in 2014, as per the report. However, he continued to run the show at the hospital where President Pranab Mukherjee was invited to inaugurate the premises in 2016, Rupani was quoted as saying.

However, rejecting the allegations, Patel said that the charges were “completely baseless”. He has urged the BJP not to politicise matters pertaining to national security and divide the peace-loving Gujaratis. “My party and I appreciate the ATS’s effort to nab the two terrorists. I demand strict and speedy action against them. The allegations put forward by BJP are completely baseless. We request that matters of national security not be politicised keeping the elections in mind. Let’s not divide peace loving Gujaratis while fighting terrorism,” he tweeted.

Later, while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Congress’s Randeep Surjewala alleged that Rupani’s allegations were a ruse to hide his government’s failure in the run-up to elections. “The BJP is jittery as it is facing imminent defeat in Gujarat,” he said.