Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani takes dig at Congress MLAs for deserting people

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today took a dig, apparently aimed at the Congress MLAs from the state who are staying in a resort in Bengaluru, over their absence from field when people are affected by heavy rains. “The BJP MLAs are true representatives of people as they had not deserted people in need. Our MLAs, such as Shanker Chaudhary, Prabat Patel and Keshaji Chauhan stood by people and helped them ever since heavy rain started. We are not like those who desert people,” a government release quoted Rupani as saying. A total of 44 MLAs of the Congress were shifted to the resort last week by the party in a bid to keep its dwindling flock together ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on August 8.

In fast-paced political development, six MLAs of the Congress have so far quit the party and three of them have joined the BJP. The BJP has fielded Balwantsinh Rajput, one of the three legislators who have joined the saffron camp, against the Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel who is seeking the fifth term on Rajya Sabha from the state. Rupani has been camping in Banaskantha district since the last four days and overseeing the relief and rescue work in the wake of flood. Several villages in Banaskantha and Patan districts were inundated in the flood water following torrential rains in northern Gujarat a week back. The chief minister today celebrated his 61st birthday with the flood victims of Banaskantha district, the release said.

Rupani today spent time with the locals of Nanodar village of Vav taluka in morning and assured them all possible help from the government to cope up with the situation, it said.During his interaction with the villagers, Rupani said the government is mulling to divert Rel river towards the Rann of Kutchh, as the flood waters of that river caused severe damage in Banaskantha district this season.Later in the day, Rupani visited Kanothi village of Suigam taluka and then visited Dhanera town, which was badly hit by the flood. During his visit, he assured that Dhanera town will be cleaned in three days time.