Gujarat Cabinet: No end of troubles for Vijay Rupani, another minister wants better portfolio, issues threat

Days after sorting out portfolio allocation issue with his deputy Nitin Patel, Gujarat Chief Minister is facing a similar challenge again as one more minister has voiced his dissatisfaction with allotment of a lighter portfolio to him. Purshottam Solanki, a leader from Koli community, has shown his desire for multiple portfolios. “It is not about me, it is about the Koli community,” Solanki said. He added: “The Koli community is not satisfied with the portfolio given to me, I will do as the community says.” Solanki, a state fisheries minister, also skipped a cabinet meeting today. PTI reports some Koli community leaders have demanded “good” departments for Solanki. Led by his brother and former BJP MLA Hira Solanki, the MLAs gathered at the minister’s residence at Gandhinagar.

The leader, disgruntled with the allocation of fisheries ministries to him, said his community member wants some more portfolios. “I have not called Koli community leaders. They came here on their own to express solidarity. The Koli community feels I should be given some more portfolios,” Purshottam Solanki told reporters at his residence. After meeting his brother, Hira Solanki said the Koli community will convey its feeling to BJP leadership. “Koli community is confident that justice will be done,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Solanki had expressed displeasure over the department allocated to him and demanded “better” portfolios. Solanki had said that despite being a five-time MLA, he was ignored by the leadership while several “juniors” have been given “good portfolios”. The minister holds a considerable base among state’s Koli community. He held the same portfolio as an MoS in the previous government under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Solanki had expressed his displeasure at being given only one department. He said the chief minister was having 12 portfolios with him while other ministers were also heading many departments. “My Koli community wants that it should be given better representation in the Gujarat cabinet,” he had said adding that he is the only minister from the Koli community in the state cabinet. The minister also made a reference on 2019 elections. “2019 elections of Lok Sabha are approaching, before which Koli community will have to decide whom to support,” Solanki had said yesterday.