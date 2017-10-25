Gujarat Assembly Elections: Hardik Patel puts forward tough demands for Congress, says field candidates of his choice

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel has presented a few demands before Congress for supporting to the party in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, according to reports. Patel even demanded fielding candidates of his choice.

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel has presented a few demands before Congress for supporting to the party in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, according to reports. Patel even demanded fielding candidates of his choice. Hardik has been offered a poll ticket by the Congress. But he is not eligible to contest Assembly elections as he is yet to turn 25. Patel also has asked the Congress to ensure quota benefits for the community if elected.

Here are other demands put forward by Hardik Patel

Patel also sought action against those policemen who committed ‘atrocities’ on the Patidars during the quota agitation, and adequate compensation to the families of those killed in related violence.

The Patidar leader put forth the demands before AICC general secretary and the party’s Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot during their meeting at Hotel Ummed here on Monday evening, the Indian Express report says.

The 24-year-old spearhead of ‘Patidar Anamat Andolan’, during his talks with Congress’ in-charge for Gujarat Ashok Gehlot had sought greater representation of politically influential Patels, who hitherto backed the BJP, in the party’s organisational set up, they said.

Hardik was reportedly slated to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday but that meeting was cancelled for unknown reasons. Rahul was in Gujarat to attend an OBC rally in Gandhinagar and induct Alpesh Thakor in the party. Hardik has told the party leadership that he will consider meeting the Congress vice-president only after concrete assurance from the party on his demands. “I have not met Rahul Gandhi ji. But, when I meet him, I will inform the entire Hindustan. I will meet him during his next visit to Gujarat. Bharat Mata ki jai,” Hardik tweeted.