Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: Congress VP rakes up Tata Motors Nano car to flay PM Modi again

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled manner saying thousands of crores of rupees were given for the Tata Motors Nano car factory but he could not find a single car in the past 10-15 days. “Rs 33,000 crore was given for Nano but I haven’t seen a single Nano in the past 10-15 days. I’ve been looking for one but couldn’t find it,” Gandhi said. Tata Motors had shifted the production facility to Sanand in Gujarat after abandoning the Singur plant. Gandhi, who is on a trip to Gujarat, has been training his guns at PM Modi and ruling BJP over several issues.

Drawing an analogy with the Pandava-Kaurava tussle in the epic Mahabharata, Gandhi yesterday had said that the fight between his party and the BJP in Gujarat was one between “truth and lies”, where the truth lay on the Congress’s side. Gandhi said that while the prime minister was armed with his “government, police, army, governments in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh”, he had truth on his side “and we need nothing other than truth”. “The fight is between truth and lies. Kauravas had a huge army, weapons, and Pandavas only had truth and nothing else. I would like to tell you that we only have truth and nothing else,” he had said at a rally at Nana Pondha town in the tribal-dominated Valsad district.

Gandhi had resumed campaigning in the poll-bound state after returning from Rae Bareli where he had flown to meet the victims of yesterday’s blast at an NTPC power plant. Polling for Gujarat will be held on December 9 and 14. Counting will be held on December 14.

On October 2, Tata Motors had said it will manufacture compact sedan Tigor with electric powertrain at its Sanand plant in Gujarat to meet Rs 1,120-crore order from state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). The company had received an order to supply 10,000 electric cars to the state-run firm.