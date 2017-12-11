Gujarat polls: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi dragging Pakistan into fray as BJP vikas yatra flopped

Gujarat polls: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dragging Pakistan into the Gujarat Assembly Election campaign speech.

Gujarat polls: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dragging Pakistan into the Gujarat Assembly Election campaign speech. “BJP’s Vikas Yatra has flopped that’s why PM Modi is talking about Japan, Pakistan, Afghanistan. Since it is a Gujarat polls, talk something about Gujarat,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally. Accusing PM Modi of trying to mislead Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi asked why the former Gujarat Chief Minister was silent on the state’s development issue. ‘PM Modi speaks on just two things. While half of his speeches are about Congress, rest is about himself,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday suggested Pakistan was trying to influence the Assembly elections in Gujarat, claiming some Pakistani officials and ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh met a day before Mani Shankar Aiyar made the “neech” jibe against him. In a new twist to the vitriol-filled campaign, Modi said the meeting took place at Aiyar’s residence. He also raised questions about the alleged appeal by former director general (DG) of the Pakistan Army Sardar Arshad Rafiq for making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel the chief minister of Gujarat. “There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, India’s former vice president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh,” Modi told an election rally at Palanpur.

Reacting on the development, Pakistan today said India’s politicians should not drag the country into its domestic politics during campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls. “India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter.

Sharpening his attack, PM Modi, addressing a public rally, asked his predecessor Manmohan Singh why did he not show the courage to order a surgical strike post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, despite the readiness of the Army. He said after the Mumbai attacks, the Air Force had approached the then prime minister Singh with a plan for surgical strikes, but the government did not show the courage to order it. “Under whose advice did he (Singh) do so,” Modi asked the gathering at a rally.