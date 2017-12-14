Congress workers gherao EC office over PM Modi ‘roadshow’ in Ahmedabad, dub it puppet of BJP; Delhi Police detain protesters

Congress workers today took out a protest march on the streets of Delhi to demonstrate against Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI image)

Congress workers today took out a protest march on the streets of Delhi to demonstrate against Election Commission of India (ECI). The protest is being held in protest against PM Modi’s ‘roadshow’ in Ahmedabad today. As the protesters tried to approach ECI office, it was stopped by police outside Sardar Patel Bhawan near Patel Chowk in the natonal capital. Subsequently, they were detained by Police. Security has been stepped up outside office of the ECI. Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by Union Ministers has approached the EC office. Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had lashed out at the poll body terming it ‘captive puppet’ of BJP.

The prime minister had violated the model code of conduct by holding a “roadshow” after voting in the Gujarat Assembly polls, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged. Addressing a press conference, he said the poll panel was a “puppet and frontal organisation” of the ruling BJP as it took no action against Modi. “It is a sad day for the country as EC has denigrated the Constitution,” Surjewala said. In a strongly worded attack, the Congress leader also said the “CEC (chief election commissioner) was acting like the prime minister’s PS”.

Watch this video

The opposition party’s attack against the Election Commission and Modi comes a day after the poll panel issued a show cause notice to Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi for “prima facie” violating the model code by giving interviews to Gujarati TV channels. The poll panel asked him to reply by December 18, failing which it will decide the matter without any reference to him. “The rules are different for the Congress and newspapers, TV channels airing Gandhi’s interviews, which were not violation of the code of conduct. But at the same time, no action is being taken against the prime minister,” Surjewala said.

Watch this video

#ElectionsWithNews18 | Law should be equal to all. This is a murder of the election process. Why no notice against PM Modi: Sushmita Dev#BattleForGujarat #GujaratRound2 https://t.co/omF1Scr5J0 pic.twitter.com/VT8KgkDD0Z — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 14, 2017

PM Modi has cast his vote here after waiting in a queue to exercise his right at a polling booth set up at a school in Sabarmati constituency of Ahmedabad district. After casting the vote at the Nishan High School, he showed his inked finger to thousands of supporters who had gathered outside the school in Ranip locality of Sabaramati constituency, amid chants of “Modi, Modi”. The prime minister walked a certain distance to greet people standing on both sides of the road outside the polling booth. Later, he stood on the foot-board of his car and waived to the crowd.