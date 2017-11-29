BJP leader uses this big Hindi proverb to poke Rahul Gandhi

As the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 are drawing nearer, political discourse is getting wittier and sharper.

As the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 are drawing nearer, political discourse is getting wittier and sharper. In an instance of launching a stinging attack using a figure of speech, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that Rahul Gandhi has a syndrome which he had described as ‘sawan ke andhe ko sab hara hara hi dikhta hai’. He also said that Congress is used to the Gujarat they were in power 22 years back. The Hindi proverb is generally used for people who fail to see reality as they have lived through prosperous times. The battle of words started with the Congress Vice President saying that Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule.

“22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule),” he tweeted. Seeking to pin the government down on the issue of housing, Gandhi asked the prime minister whether it would take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis. Giving numbers to buttress his argument, he said, “First question to the prime minister on the state of affairs in Gujarat – In 2012, he promised to provide 50 lakh new houses, but provided 4.72 lakh in five years. Will the prime minister tell whether it will take another 45 years to fulfil the promise?”

Hitting back at Gandhi for calling GST ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those who looted the country could only think of dacoits. Resuming his campaign for the assembly polls in his home state, Modi also accused the Congress of taking credit and political mileage over minor schemes, like providing hand-pumps, while saying that the BJP rule brought major projects like the Narmada project for the benefit of the people. “Those who have looted the country can only think of dacoits,” he said addressing a rally at Morbi in Saurashtra.

The prime minister and the opposition leader are in Gujarat today to campaign for their parties ahead of the December 9 and 14 assembly poll. Gandhi will campaign in the state for two days and started with a visit to the famous Somnath temple. He will also hold public meetings in at least three districts today and tomorrow, party leaders said.