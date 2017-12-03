Rahul Gandhi’s fifth question to PM Modi is on women safety; here is what he has asked

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over women safety, education and their health in Gujarat. (Reuters)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over women safety, education and their health in Gujarat. Keeping up at his questions in the countdown to the Gujarat Assembly polls, as promised, Gandhi directed his fifth query at PM Modi on Gujarat’s condition and said, “22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab. Pradhanmantriji–panchwa sawaal.” Gandhi accused Modi of neither providing security nor education nor proper nutrition to women of the state. The Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote that all the Anganwadi workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) were left disappointed in Gujarat. He also accused the PM of not fulfilling the promises that he made to the women in the pol-bound state which has been under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule for over two decades. “Na suraksha, na sikhsha, na poshan, mahilao ko mila to sirf soshan. Anganwadi worker aur Asha, sabko di bas nirasha. Gujarat ki behno se kia sirf vada, poora karne ka kabhi nahi tha irada,” Gandhi wrote.

Gandhi’s question comes in the wake of the party’s strategy to pose one question to Modi every day till the polls kick off in Gujarat. He also shared a graphic which contained certain questions regarding women safety, education and health. Rahul asked, “Why ‘no justice for women’ as only 3% of those accused of crimes against women get convicted?” He also underlined the issue related to girl child education in the state and asked that why does Gujarat lag behind at 20th place in the female literacy. Apart from questioning about women health, Gandhi pointed the risen Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) to 85, which has put Gujarat at number 11 among 15 states in the reduction of MMR.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 5वाँ सवाल: न सुरक्षा, न शिक्षा, न पोषण,

महिलाओं को मिला तो सिर्फ़ शोषण,

आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर और आशा,

सबको दी बस निराशा। गुजरात की बहनों से किया सिर्फ़ वादा,

पूरा करने का कभी नहीं था इरादा। pic.twitter.com/yXvCRbxsXW — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 3, 2017

Gandhi on Friday accused Modi of reducing the power generation capacity of government-owned power firms between 2012-16, while buying electricity from private players at a much higher rate. On Thursday, Gandhi hit out at the Prime Minister for Gujarat’s rising debt of “Rs 2,41,000 crore”, which he said was due to Modi’s “mismanagement and publicity”. He asked why the people of the state should be punished for it. On Wednesday, the Congress scion asked about Modi’s 2012 promise of providing 50 lakh new homes to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state again for election campaigning. Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, PM Modi is expected to address at least 20 rallies. Out of them, he will address seven rallies on Sunday and Monday. Polling for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.