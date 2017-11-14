Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Nitish Kumar makes this prediction about BJP

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (PTI)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday gave an interesting prediction for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. Kumar while talking to the reporters forecast that BJP will win the Gujarat elections. “Do you think people of a state from where the country’s Prime Minister hails will vote the other way? No way,” as per Times of India. Kumar also recalled that his prediction about the right-wing party’s performance in the Uttar Pradesh elections also came out to be right. “My personal assessment about the Gujarat polls is also that BJP will win,” he said. Moreover, Kumar also supported the demand for job reservations by Jats and Marathas. When the reporters asked about the Patidars’ quota demand, one of the major issues of Gujarat polls, the Bihar CM said he supported all demands. He also wondered why Congress VP Rahul Gandhi’s popularity graph was high amongst the media.

Interestingly, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief earlier on November 6 said that the private sector should also allow reservations and that a debate in this regard should be held at the national level. The demand was welcomed by a BJP MP as well. “It is my opinion that there must be a quota in private sector too. There must be a debate on this at the national level,” Nitish Kumar had said.

Hukumdev Narayan, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, supported Nitish’s demands. Notably, BJP is in alliance with JDU in Bihar. Both parties formed the government earlier this year after JDU broke its alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD. “Yes, this is correct. This [issue of reservation in private sector] must be debated on a national level. I want to congratulate Nitish ji for raising this issue,” said Hukumdev Narayan.

Nitish defended the decision of his government of introducing quota in outsourced services. He said that the people who were criticising it had “very little understanding” of the issue. Nitish iterated that the provision was brought in accordance with the Bihar Reservation Act.