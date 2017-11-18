Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: BJP releases second list of candidates for state polls

The BJP today released its second list of 36 candidates for the next month’s Gujarat assembly polls. (PTI)

The BJP today released its second list of 36 candidates for the next month’s Gujarat assembly polls. With this, the party has announced 106 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. In the list, there are 13 ST candidates and two SC candidates. Yesterday, the party had announced 70 candidates, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state party chief Jitu Vaghani. Of the 70, 15 are Patels, 18 OBCs, three SCs and 11 STs.