Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: BJP mocks Congress, ‘comedian’ Rahul Gandhi; rakes up 1984 riots in new video campaign bomb

With just a few weeks left in the crucial Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the polls. Now, BJP has launched a new video for Gujarat election campaign. The new video has been shared on Twitter by BJP’s official handle. In the video, BJP rakes up a number of issues to target Congress ahead of polls. The video shows a common man sarcastically slamming Congress over a number of reasons. The video also rakes up 1984 Anti-Sikh riots. Moreover, the video targets Rahul Gandhi by calling the Congress vice president ‘Yuvraj and comedian’. The video claims that Congress plays divide and rule politics, divides various sections of societies to win votes. Also, the video makes fun of the word ‘secular’. Moreover, the video says that PM Narendra Modi united all sections of Gujarat. Further, the video claims that while Modi believes in ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’, Congress works on the policy of ‘family ka khaas usi ka vikaas’. The video is going viral on social media. The stage for a high- stakes battle between the state’s ruling BJP and the Congress are already set. Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, as per the Election Commission.

The poll process in the state started on November 14 with the issue of the gazette notification for the first phase as candidates can start filing their nominations. The first phase will be held in 89 of the 182 seats and will cover 19 of 33 districts. The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 for the remaining 93 assembly seats in 14 districts. The last date for filing nominations in the first phase is November 21. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 24. For the second phase, candidates can file their nominations till November 27 and withdraw till November 30. Paper trail of votes will be used in all the 50,128 polling stations of the 182 assembly constituencies to ensure transparency. All voters in Gujarat will be able to see their votes cast through Voter-Verified Paper Trail Audit (VVPAT) machines, which will be installed along with electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Commission has set up 182 all-women polling stations, one in each assembly constituency.