Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Big setback for AAP as top leaders join Congress

Big setback for Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Gujarat polls (PTI)

As the state of Gujarat gears up for the upcoming Assembly Elections in December, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are busy switching sides. Several AAP leaders in the poll-bound state joined Congress along with 200 supporters. AAP members who crossed over the Grand Old Party included state women wing head Vandana Patel, besides its Ahmedabad, Kheda, Mehsana and Rajkot incharges Rituraj Mehta, Hasmukh Patel, Lalubhai ladiwala, Ankur Dhameliya, and Tushar Jani, respectively, as per PTI report.

The AAP members were inducted into the Congress party at the headquarters in Ahmedabad, in the presence of Gujarat unit president Bharatsinh Solanki. Aam Aadmi Party leaders claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is all set to help the ruling BJP in the state. AAP members said that the party s fielding candidates in select seats in a bid to damage the Congress’ prospects. State Women Wing President Vandana Patel said, “we have resolved to support the Congress to uproot the BJP in Gujarat. We are quitting the AAP as we felt that the party is fighting against the Congress instead of the BJP.” AAP’s Rajkot incharge Rituraj Mehta said those who contest the forthcoming polls as the third front will end up supporting the BJP.

However, AAP Gujarat incharge Gopal Rai had recently said that his party’s contest is against the BJP and the party will not end up into eating votes of the Congress. He had said that AAP will contest polls on those seats where it has an organisational base.