Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Ashok Gehlot confident about Hardik Patel’s support

The Congress General Secretary said the Patidars are going to vote for their party since they want an end on misgovernance in the state. (IE)

Indian National Congress Gujarat unit chief Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed confidence in receiving the support of Hardik Patel, convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. “We are completely assured that Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mewani, and their supporters would support Congress Party in the upcoming elections,” he said. The Congress Party had recently held a meeting with the leader of Patidar reservation movement, and other community members in Ahmedabad.

The Congress General Secretary said the Patidars are going to vote for their party since they want an end on misgovernance in the state. “They want an end on misgovernance. The situation is very critical. Farmers are unhappy. Labourers are migrating from the state. Business is disrupted,” he cited the reasons. The former Rajasthan Chief Minister said Gujarat public might not come out in the open but have made their mind in Congress’ favour.

“The huge crowd at our rallies and speeches suggests that the result will come in the favour of Congress. People are scared and that’s why they are not coming out in the open. However, they have made up their mind that they will vote for anti-incumbency,” he said. With just a few days left in the Gujarat elections, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are trying to win the confidence of the Patidar community, which account for a major vote share in the state. The assembly election in the state will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.