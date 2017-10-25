Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Voters’ names will not be deleted from final list, says EC

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat B B Swain today said that there won’t be a repeat of the 2015 controversy. (Reuters)

The Election Commission today assured that voters’ names will not be deleted from the final electoral roll during the coming Assembly elections in Gujarat. During the local bodies elections in the state in 2015, a massive controversy erupted after a large number of voters across the state found that their names had been deleted from voters’ list at the last moment without any prior intimation. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat B B Swain today said that there won’t be a repeat of the 2015 controversy.

“Since there was a controversy about deletion of names in the past, we had urged the EC to put in place a system to ban deletion of names from the final roll. The EC has agreed to our request,” Swain told reporters here.”We want to assure voters that no names will be deleted from the final list till the end of this election. However, people can still approach us to include their names in the voters’ list if they have been left out,” he said. The polling will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.

Voters from the constituencies where elections are to be held on December 9 can submit forms for inclusion in the list by November 10. For the second phase voters, the final date for submitting forms for inclusion in the list is November 16.