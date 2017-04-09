Guinness World Record: Family court judge documents 6,065 cases in just 327 working days

Principal judge of a family court in Muzaffarnagar, Tej Bahadur Singh has set a Guinness World Record for disposing of 6,065 cases in just 327 working days. The officials of the Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed the entry of the judge in the list of record holders. According to reports, he said in an interview that he has decided 6,065 cases in 327 days despite the lawyers strike in the district. When asked about the case, Tej Bahadur Singh said that his aim was to minimise the number of pending cases in the court in order to provide justice to the litigants. He further added that a total of 903 couples were reunited after the cases were settled in the family court. This is also the highest number of cases ever disposed of in the country.

