Gudi Padwa 2018: Mammoth 18,000 sq ft Rangoli made by 70 artists in 9 hours in Maharashtra; watch video

Gudi Padwa 2018: Marking the celebration of Gudi Padwa, within a duration of 9 hours, an 18,000 square feet long Rangoli was made in Thane, Maharashtra. The Rangoli was reportedly made by 70 artists by using 900 kgs of rangoli powder at Thane’s Gaondevi Maidan. People of Maharashtra celebrate Gudi Padwa on the first day of the month of Chaitra according to Hindu Lunar calendar. Gudi Padwa is a popular festival which is celebrated with fervour and fun in Maharashtra. According to Hindu Lunisolar, this festival is considered as the new year across the regions of Konkan and Maharashtra. Konkani community refers to this as Samvatsara. This same festival is celebrated as Ugadi in the southern regions of India. This year Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 18.

It is believed that the day marks the beginning of 60 years of cycle or 60 Samvatsaras. Each of the Samvatsara has a unique name. Devotees worship ‘Gudi’ which is a wooden stick with a red and yellow flag that is hung outside the door or window for everybody to see. The flag symbolises army’s victory. A copper vessel is later used to cover the end of the stick.

Devotees on this day take a holy bath early morning and perform puja followed by rituals. People have neem leaves on this occasion which is strictly followed as part of the customs. Chaitra Navami starts from this day which leads to Ram Navami, celebrated to commemorate Lord Ram’s birthday on the ninth day.

People, before this day, start cleaning their homes and decorate their doorsteps with Rangoli. Gudi Padwa is celebrated at the end of Rabi season. This festival also celebrates food and tastes of the Konkani and Maharashtra region. Maharashtrians make and eat Sakkar Bhaat (sweet rice), Puran Poli, and Shrikhand and Puri on this day. The Konkanis make Kanangachi Kheer, a sweet dish made of sweet potato, coconut milk, jaggery and rice.