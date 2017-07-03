GST stands for gayee sarkaar thaari, Congress MP Deepender Hooda mocks BJP

Deepender Hooda said, ”GST is short for gayee sarkaar thaari”. (Source: IE)

Rohtak MP and chief whip of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Deepender Hooda on Sunday, gave yet another acronym for Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Haryana Congress leader said, ”GST is short for gayee sarkaar thaari”. Which means your government is gone. Hooda made the statement while addressing a Kisan Panchayat in Sonipat district of the state. While addressing the panchayat the Congress leader said that the GST will hit the common man. Hooda said, ”The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) GST is different from the draft created by the UPA as it has five different tax rates. BJP will have to pay the price for hurting the common man,” Times of India reported.

The Congress party has maintained its stand that the GST has been hastily implemented. The grand old party had even boycotted the rollout event of the Goods and Services Act at the Central Hall of the Parliament saying that the Hall has only been used three times at midnight since India has gained Independence and that the use of the Central Hall of Parliament at midnight should be seen as an insult. They also wanted the launch delayed to ensure a glitch-free implementation. These comments were made by Congress leader Azad in a press conference a day before GST rollout.

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu after the implementation of the GST had said people are very happy with the new tax regime. Naidu said, ”People are very happy as the GST has been implemented. It is sad that the Congress which had played a major role in introducing the GST did not take part in the rollout event for no reason,” Indian Express reported. Naidu went on to say that the citizens of the country were happy with PM Modi, Naidu said, ”People are very happy with Prime Minister Modi as he is taking good decisions”.