GST: SP calls Arun Jaitley ‘Hanuman’ in RS, but Derek O’Brien denies FM Messi, Pele’s iconic No. 10 shirt, lets fly cutting Amitabh Bachchan remark

After serious debate and differences being expressed in no uncertain terms on the four GST-related bills (Central Goods and Services Tax Bill (CGST), the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill (IGST) the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Bill and the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill (UTGST)), lawmakers took to discussing matters of a different, perhaps more interesting and less brain-sapping, nature in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday – all having to do with the Opposition registering its protest over bill being presented in the form of a Money Bill.

This part of the debate in the Rajya Sabha, started with Deputy leader of the Congress Anand Sharma saying not much importance was being given to ‘important legislations’. This sparked off a debate the lawmakers weighed in with their views, freely letting fly comparisons with mythological figures, celebrities and more. From Ramayana’s Lord Hanuman to soccer star Lionel Messi, Rajya Sabha leaders tried to make convincing arguments to buttress their views on the topic.

The debate took a turn with Derek O’Brien comparing 4-GST bills with Amitabh Bachchan’s famous show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He said, “I started with the famous quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, KBC. At least, now we have answered the question that the nation has been asking, which is, KBC, Kab Banega Consensus.” He added: “The great footballers of the world, like, Messi, Pele, Maradona, all had No. 10 jerseys; if our Leader of the House had to wear a football jersey, it wouldn’t be 10, it would be 110 because everything is Article 110 [money bills] and comes through in this manner,”The Indian Express reported.

Opposing the bill as passed by the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal compared Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to mythological figure Hanuman from Ramayana. He said that Arun Jaitley like Hanuman was not aware of his power unless he was told about it.”Jaitleyji, you are our Hanuman, the leader of this House and constitutional expert. We are in support of the bills. Please take back the money bill.”

Quoting a conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjuna, Jairam Ramesh of the Congress party said,”Die following your religion than following that of the other.” Ramesh along with Digvijay quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. While quoting him they said that Modi had opposed GST then. “Jaitley had two advantages. He did not have a cussed obstructionist standing committee to deal with which took 28 months to submit its report. And Mr Jaitley did not have a single-minded obstructionist CM with whom Mr Chidambaram and Mr Pranab Mukherjee, unfortunately, had to deal with.”