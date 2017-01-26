GST, ‘Skill Development’ tableux too make their debut at Rajpath

Goods and Services Tax (GST), India’s single biggest tax reform initiative undertaken since Independence, was part of the 23 tableaux which were showcased on 68th Republic Day Parade on Rajpath. (PIB)

Showcasing the GST was a tableau by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC). The blue-hued tableau with bowling pin and ball at the front and a map of India at the rear went past the Rajpath as President Pranab Mukherjee waved his hands in appreciation.

The CBEC was one of the six central ministries to showcase their tableaux. Colourful tableaux from 17 states and union territories took part in the parade depicting India’s varied culture and heritage.

Apart from this “Transforming India through Skill Development”, “Green India – Clean India”, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Khadi India were also showcased among the tableaux from seventeen states and six ministries and departments in the Republic Day Parade this year.

This year, tableaux from 17 states and six ministries of the Central government were presented at the Rajpath. ‘The Art and Lifestyle of Kutch’ was the central theme of Gujarat’s tableau. The Indian Air Force also displayed its skill in flypast over Rajpath. Aircraft Tejas makes its debut.

On the eve of the Republic Day 2017, President Pranab Mukherjee hoisted the tricolour, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was invited as the chief guest for 68th Republic Day celebrations.