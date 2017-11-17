GST row: Rahul Gandhi body language is similar to Gabbar Singh, says Giriraj Singh

“While hiding from behind, your finance ministers have supported the GST, but out in the open, you term it as Gabbar Singh Tax. These are double standards from your party,” Giriraj Singh said.

Last month, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi made a comment on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) calling it ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ and thereby hinting the new tax reform resembles a ferocious villain from a popular movie. Today, in a response to Rahul Gandhi’s jibe, Union minister Giriraj Singh said the Congress leader’s body language resembled that of Gabbar Singh himself. Gabbar Singh is a popular antagonist character played by actor Amjad Khan in film ‘Sholay’. Giriraj called out that people are making a big fuss about the new tax reform. He said, “Some people are making a hue and cry. The prince (Rahul) is saying that this (GST) is ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. This is not Gabbar Singh tax. You are making a mistake. Your language resembles that of Gabbar Singh. Your body language resembles that of Gabbar Singh.”

“While hiding from behind, your finance ministers (hinting at the of Congress-ruled states’ finance ministers) have supported the GST, but out in the open, you term it as Gabbar Singh Tax. These are double standards from your party,” he said. Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), was speaking at a convention of small and medium entrepreneurs in Bhopal.

Giriraj Singh has said the concerns regarding the business community were being addressed by the government.

This was in response to Rahul Gandhi taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter to state, “We will not allow BJP to impose a Gabbar Singh Tax on India. They cannot break the back of the small and medium businesses, crush the informal sector and destroy millions of jobs.”

During the election rallies across Gujarat, the Congress vice president repeated this jibe about GST being Gabbar Singh Tax. But Union Minister Singh has claimed that MSME sector has provided plenty of jobs, close to 10 crore youths are employed now, he had said.

Giriraj claimed that around eighty per cent of jobs were provided by the sector run by his ministry. He said that such a feat is achieved by 20 per cent of total investment, and 80 per cent money was invested in big businesses that employed only 20 per cent of the industrial workforce.

Giriraj Singh was seen defending the demonetisation done last year too. He said that people kept faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite facing problems. Giriraj also said, “(B R) Ambedkar suggested that currency demonetisation should be done every decade. However, Indira Gandhi, the former prime minister didn’t dare to demonetise the currency.”