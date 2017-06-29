GST rollout: We were in favour, but many things have changed, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and the firebrand leader of Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening slammed the Centre for introducing GST in a rush. (ANI)

GST rollout: Amidst the row over Goods and Services Tax (GST) where the Opposition parties including the Left, TMC, DMK and Congress, decided to boycott the special midnight session on June 30 night, West Bengal Chief Minister and the firebrand leader of Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening slammed the Centre for introducing GST in a rush. She said that her party was in the favour of GST, but now according to her, many things have changed. She added that the Central government is rushing into GST. “We were in favour of GST. But they have changed many things. Starting from medicine, they have imposed tax. We have requested them not to implement it in a hurried manner. But they did not pay heed to it,” she said.

She further said that her party is the only one who thinks in favour of people’s welfare. Mamata was quoted by ANI as saying,”We are the only political party who thinks of people’s welfare. We won’t be scared by CBI and IT raids.”

Yesterday also Mamata took a jibe at the Centre and said that GST is another epic blunder after demonetisation. She called the government’s move of rolling out GST on July 1 a disaster. She had said that her party TMC would not attend the GST roll-out programme on June 30 midnight. Mamata believes that small business entities are not yet ready with the basic requirement like invoice and accounting system under GST. She said that the party feels at least 6 months are necessary to notify all rules and procedures to the stakeholders. “We feel, at least 6 months will further be necessary to notify all rules and procedures and give enough time to the stakeholders, particularly the small and medium enterprises to successfully implement the GST,” she said.