GST rollout: Mulayam Singh Yadav led Samajwadi Party too will give rollout ceremony in Parliament a miss

GST rollout: Samajwadi Party along with other opposition such as the Congress, RJD and TMC won’t attend GST launch. (Source: PTI)

GST rollout: Samajwadi Party (SP), has joined other parties of the opposition and won’t be attending the rollout event of the Goods and Services Tax. Other opposition parties such as the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left parties have also decided not to attend the event, which will begin at the Central Hall of the Parliament building on Friday night. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on Thursday asked opposition parties to reconsider their decision not to attend the rollout ceremony. Jaitley had asked the opposition parties to not ‘disassociate’ themselves from a decision they were a party too, according to an Indian Express report.

Naresh Agarwal, who is a Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member, had told Firstpost that he and his party have opposed the GST and would not support it. Agarwal had told Firstpost, ”GST is a black law and imposing the law would be akin to bringing back the East India company to rule the country”.

The Congress, had in a press conference held on Thursday cited multiple reasons to not attend the GST rollout event. Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media that Congress would not take part in the ceremony as it did not think the venue was right for the event. In the press conference, the Congress also said that they will not attend the event as they opposed violence under Dalits, women and minorities. The party also cited farmer suicide as a reason to stay away from the event.

The Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), which is part of the opposition camp, says that it would leave the decision of attending the event on MPs. The party, which backs the GST, has questioned the Centre’s attempt to term the GST rollout as a ‘great historic moment’. JD(U) is the only opposition party which will be attending the ceremony. However, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will not attend.

The government has sent an invite to all members of parliament, irrespective of party allegiance, to attend the GST rollout ceremony.