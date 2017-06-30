GST rollout, launch in India: Stop the hype, do not call this a second independence day, that is an insult, says Congress

Anand Sharma has said that calling the GST launch a second independence day is an insult. (Source: ANI)

GST rollout, launch in India: Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma has said that calling the GST launch a second independence day is an insult. The Congress had on Thursday in a press conference also said that the GST launch event should not be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament at midnight as the hall had only been used thrice at midnight since India achieved independence from the British. Congress spokesperson Ghulam Nabi Azad had, yesterday said that the Central Hall was used to observe the moment India achieved independence, the hall was later used to mark the silver and golden anniversary of Independence day in in 1972 and 1997. Also, Congress has maintained its stance that this is not the time for GST launch and that it should be postponed, that there is no need to hurry the process.

The Congress party has also decided to not join the celebrations of the launch of the Goods and Services Tax, the event is being hosted by the Centre. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has said that the nation deserves a tax which does not trouble ordinary citizens, small business owners and traders, Rahul said, ”India needs a GST rollout that does not cause a tremendous amount of pain and anxiety to small business owners, traders and citizens”.

In a series of tweets the Congress Vice President said that ”Unlike demonetisation, GST is a cause the Congress has championed, but like demonetisation, GST is executed by an incompetent and insensitive government without any planning and institutional readiness”.

Rifts could be seen in the camp of the opposition parties which have till now maintained a seemingly strong stance against the BJP. The opposition parties such as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party and the Janata Dal (United) have decided to break ranks with the Congress and take part in the GST rollout festivities.