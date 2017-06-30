GST rollout, launch in India: New tax regime will lead to chaos just like demonetisation, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: IE)

The implementation of GST regime would lead to “chaos” similar to what had happened in the aftermath of demonetisation of high value notes last year, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said today. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said he was not sure how far the new taxation system will be implemented in an “organised way”. “Government is rushing and doing it. I see that there will be chaos…when demonetisation happened, it led to chaos because no proper planning was done. Now also, the government is rushing and pushing and this will lead to chaos,” he told PTI.

Owaisi added that economic and tax experts had expressed “lot of concerns” vis-a-vis the Goods and Services Tax (GST).