GST Rollout, Launch in India: If we want to be internationally competitive, GST is the step, says Shaktikanta Das

Former Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das. (ANI)

GST Rollout, Launch in India: The launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is just a few hours away now. It will take place tonight at the special joint midnight session of Parliament at the iconic Central Hall. The government has been very positive about the benefits that will accrue for everybody and highlighting that message was none other than the former Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das while talking about new tax reime today. Das said, “If India wants to be internationally competitive in business, tax framework, it needs to be competitive and modern. GST is that step.” India is set to adopt the new tax regime from the stroke of mid-night. From tomorrow, the country will follow the one nation, one tax policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the GST launch today, along with President Pranab Mukherjee, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and many other dignitaries from NDA allies and others at Parliament’s iconic Central Hall. The Congress party will not be attending the launch of GST. Along with Congress, GST rollout is being opposed by various parties including Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Earlier in the day, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government for its intent to launch the GST. He took to Twitter to attack the NDA government and called it a ‘self-promotional spectacle’. In a series of tweets, he wrote, “A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha.” Another post by him read, “India deserves a #GST rollout that does not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain &anxiety….Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning.”