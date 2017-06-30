GST rollout, launch in India: Congress digs out old Narendra Modi video; check out what he said

It is no secret that in 2013 when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat he had opposed the Goods and Services Tax. (PTI)

GST rollout, launch in India: A few hours to go before the GST rollout and Congress is looking to settle some old scores. Today, it has tweeted an old video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the indirect tax reform, a reform initiative move that he is going to launch tonight at Parliament’s iconic Central Hall and which the government has dubbed as the most important tax reform since Independence. It is no secret that in 2013 when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat he had opposed the Goods and Services Tax and did not let the 115th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2016 see the light of the day. Apart from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tamil Nadu had also opposed the bill.

Congress today tweeted that the Modi government has forgotten its own stand and attached an old video of the PM who had been on the other side of the ruling establishment at the Centre then. In the video, Modi can be seen saying, “With respect to GST, the state of Gujarat and BJP’s stand is very clear. We stand by our belief that your dream of laying out GST will not be fulfilled until you make a better IT infrastructure in the whole country. It is impossible because of GST’s characteristics.” Congress holds its stand aginst the tax reform saying that infrastructure is still weak in India.

Modi ji how quickly you forget your own words. Why are you rolling out GST without developing the proper infrastructure #GSTTamasha pic.twitter.com/5urSMepFN3 — INC India (@INCIndia) June 30, 2017

Last year Modi had clarified in the Lok Sabha that when he was the CM of Gujarat, he had a lot of doubts about the bill. He said that he had discussed a lot with President Pranab Mukherjee about the issue. He added that as a Prime Minister with the experience of a Chief Minister, he understood the tax reform better, according to a Lok Sabha video.